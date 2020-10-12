Advertisement

The 2020 ‘I Voted’ sticker designs are released

The State of Alaska Division of Elections (DOE) unveils the 2020 “I Voted” stickers and the powerful significance behind the artwork. Created by beloved Alaskan artist, Barbara Lavallee, the stickers feature her stylized depiction of the diversity, strength, and power of Alaskan women.
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Depicting the diversity, strength and power of Alaskan women, this year’s “I Voted” stickers were released by the Alaska Division of Elections.

Each sticker was created by Alaskan artist Barbara Lavallee.

The theme carries over into the official election pamphlets that all voters received in the mail.

“I’ve always loved the artwork of Barbara Lavallee," said Gail Fenumiai, director of Division of Elections. "So, we reached out to Ms. Lavallee and never in my wildest dreams did I think she would say yes but she did. The division is proud of the stickers and hope that the voters of Alaska enjoy them.”

The stickers will be available in English, Spanish, Koyukon, Gwich’in, Aleut, Tagalog, Alutiiq, Northern Inupiaq, Nunivak Cup’ig and Yup’ik. For those who are voting by mail and still would like a sticker, digital versions are available on the DOE website.

