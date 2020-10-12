The 2020 ‘I Voted’ sticker designs are released

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Depicting the diversity, strength and power of Alaskan women, this year’s “I Voted” stickers were released by the Alaska Division of Elections.

Each sticker was created by Alaskan artist Barbara Lavallee.

The theme carries over into the official election pamphlets that all voters received in the mail.

“I’ve always loved the artwork of Barbara Lavallee," said Gail Fenumiai, director of Division of Elections. "So, we reached out to Ms. Lavallee and never in my wildest dreams did I think she would say yes but she did. The division is proud of the stickers and hope that the voters of Alaska enjoy them.”

The stickers will be available in English, Spanish, Koyukon, Gwich’in, Aleut, Tagalog, Alutiiq, Northern Inupiaq, Nunivak Cup’ig and Yup’ik. For those who are voting by mail and still would like a sticker, digital versions are available on the DOE website.

