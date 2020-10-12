Warm for our Monday with temps above average before we cool down into the mid-30s overnight on Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will warm up to 48 degrees while under cloudy skies with light winds on Monday. Skies will be cloudy on Monday night with a low of 34 degrees and light winds. During the day, Turnagain Arm as well as higher elevation winds could be around 15 mph. Temperatures will warm up to 46 degrees on Tuesday while under partly sunny skies and light winds along with some early patchy fog. Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday night with light winds as temperatures drop down to 34 degrees. Looking ahead, with light winds skies will be mostly cloudy as Anchorage warms up to 44 degrees for a high on Wednesday.

Storms continue to push north from Kodiak Island through Monday towards the north Gulf Coast. Weakening though as they encounter the coastal mountains and limiting the showers to coastal areas and the higher terrain. These storms will help to pull colder air down from the north on Monday and push it into Southcentral. Most of Southcentral looks to be dry on Tuesday with the exception of the coastal areas and higher mountain elevations while another storm looks to move into Kodiak Island with more rain.

Colder air continues to dive down into Southcentral on Wednesday as it crosses the Alaska Range while moving into the Susitna Valley. Moist air from the Gulf will move north and meet up with this colder air and increasing rain chances for Wednesday. This could bring snow or a rain snow mix (on the light side with minimal accumulations) to the northern parts of the Susitna Valley. The Mat-Su valleys, Kenai valleys and Anchorage will stay warm enough for rain while rain chances stay on the lower side (20-30% chance).

For the extended forecast, Wednesday through Saturday, early Wednesday a ridge of high pressure across eastern Russia will push storms out of northern Alaska and move into the area (from the west). The storms could get pushed south into Central and Southcentral Alaska by early Thursday. More storms move west to east across the Bering Sea later on Thursday while pushing high pressure into the Alaska mainland and pushing the storms from the Arctic out of the area. Storms push into the eastern Bering Sea on Friday and Saturday but weaken as they collide with the high pressure sitting over the mainland. Add moisture from storms out of the south (northern Gulf) late Wednesday night and we could see rain with the potential to turn to snow for Anchorage, the valleys, the north Gulf Coast, Prince William Sound, higher elevations and the Copper River Basin as the colder air moves further south on Thursday. Rain or snow will be on the light side (with minimal accumulation) as most of the activity shifts east of Anchorage on Thursday. In addition to the rain, snow and rain snow mix, temperatures will continue to fall Wednesday through Friday. High pressure over the mainland will continue to push colder air down into Southcentral Thursday night. Friday morning temperatures could be in the low 20s for the Anchorage Bowl, and the teens for the Copper River Basin.

