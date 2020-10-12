West wins big at 2020 State Tennis Championships

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - West High School took home three out of the four championships on Saturday at the Alaska School Activities Association 2020 State Tennis Championships.

Boys Singles

Charlie Rush -- West

Boys Doubles

Walker Brown & Thomas Pease -- South

Girls Singles

Athena Clendaniel -- West

Girls Doubles

Sharon Kim & Eva Lief -- West

Mixed Doubles

Antonia Yu and Jack Coulter -- West

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.