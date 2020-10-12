West wins big at 2020 State Tennis Championships
Oct. 11, 2020
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - West High School took home three out of the four championships on Saturday at the Alaska School Activities Association 2020 State Tennis Championships.
Boys Singles
Charlie Rush -- West
Boys Doubles
Walker Brown & Thomas Pease -- South
Girls Singles
Athena Clendaniel -- West
Girls Doubles
Sharon Kim & Eva Lief -- West
Mixed Doubles
Antonia Yu and Jack Coulter -- West
