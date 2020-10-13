157 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Tuesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 157 new COVID-19 cases among residents and nonresidents in Alaska on Tuesday. This makes 20 days in a row the state has reported over 100 cases each day.
Since the pandemic hit Alaska, there have been at least 338 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the state; 60 people have died.
Alaska’s total case count has risen to 11,039, with 5,909 people listed as recovered or presumed recovered. There are currently 5,070 active COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state.
Tuesday’s new resident cases were identified in the following communities:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 69
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 16
- Valdez-Cordova Census Area: Three
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 28
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 12
- North Slope Borough: Nine
- Northwest Arctic Borough: Four
- Haines Borough: One
- Juneau City and Borough: Five
- Bethel Census Area: Four
- Kusilvak Census Area: Two
