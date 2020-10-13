157 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 157 new COVID-19 cases among residents and nonresidents in Alaska on Tuesday. This makes 20 days in a row the state has reported over 100 cases each day.

Since the pandemic hit Alaska, there have been at least 338 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the state; 60 people have died.

Alaska’s total case count has risen to 11,039, with 5,909 people listed as recovered or presumed recovered. There are currently 5,070 active COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state.

Tuesday’s new resident cases were identified in the following communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 69

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 16

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: Three

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 28

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 12

North Slope Borough: Nine

Northwest Arctic Borough: Four

Haines Borough: One

Juneau City and Borough: Five

Bethel Census Area: Four

Kusilvak Census Area: Two

