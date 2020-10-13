Advertisement

WATCH: Alaska’s Election Source Decision 2020

Alaska's News Source's special election show.
Alaska's News Source's special election show.(KTUU)
By Alaska's News Source
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source is hosting an election special Monday night.

From the presidential, U.S. House and U.S. Senate races, to Ballot Measures 1 and 2, along with some state House and state Senate races that could affect what many believe is Alaska’s biggest issue — the budget — Alaska’s News Source will look at the top issues on Alaskans' ballots.

Alaska’s News Source will also have the information Alaskans need to make informed decisions on how and where to vote in the middle of a pandemic.

Join us live at 6 p.m. to watch Alaska’s Election Source: Decision 2020.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alaska celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Heather Hintze
This year's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration was held online with speakers and recorded performances from dance groups.

State

Alaska Railroad sues Anchorage neighborhood over right of way dispute

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
A decades-long dispute over legal rights to the Alaska Railroad’s right-of-way is headed to court.

News

Anchorage Community Development Authority buys J.C. Penney parking garage and former Nordstrom building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Anchorage Community Development Authority has purchased the JCPenney parking garage as well as the former Nordstrom building downtown on 5th Avenue.

News

Alaska Supreme Court waives witness requirements on absentee ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
On Monday, the Alaska Supreme Court heard arguments on the matter of whether witness signatures should be required on absentee ballots, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Crime

Former state Senate candidate Gavin Christiansen arrested for murder

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Christiansen reportedly chased and shot at a person who's vehicle struck his.

News

The 2020 ‘I Voted’ sticker designs are released

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The 2020 “I Voted” stickers were released by the State of Alaska Division of Elections.

News

197 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Alaska on Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Roman
Monday marks the 19th day in a row that the state has reported over 100 cases each day.

News

Alaska's 2020 “I Voted” stickers

Updated: 5 hours ago
The State of Alaska Division of Elections (DOE) unveils the 2020 “I Voted” stickers and the powerful significance behind the artwork. Created by beloved Alaskan artist, Barbara Lavallee, the stickers feature her stylized depiction of the diversity, strength, and power of Alaskan women.

News

Pandemic delays Dominic Johnson’s sentencing for Grunwald murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Judge Gregory Heath cited "ongoing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic" as a reason for postponing Dominic Johnson's sentencing for a few more months.

News

Human skull identified to be that of missing Palmer man

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers say the human skull and other human remains found near a trail in the area of mile 77 of the Tok Cutoff are those of a missing Palmer man.