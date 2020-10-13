ASAA calls off most fall activities, upcoming seasons

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska School Activities Association announced on Tuesday the cancellation of the majority of its fall sports programs, and the postponement of the next season for all upcoming activities, including but not limited to football, swimming and diving, gymnastics, riflery, music, eSports and volleyball.

A release from ASAA Executive Director Billy Strickland released Tuesday afternoon said for the sports currently in season, regional championships will be allowed to continue so long as they are completed by Nov. 22.

Last week, Strickland said the association was considering all options for formats of contests and championships, in the event sports were allowed to continue.

“We’re looking at it as point-in-time,” he said, “and we’re looking at all activities and talking about, ‘Can we take a three-day tournament and turn to into a two-day tournament?’ ... We’re looking at everything as a possibility, and we’re looking at what other states are doing. Unfortunately, there’s no operating manual for a pandemic.”

The decision follows a meeting of the ASAA board earlier this week. Strickland’s prepared statement said the decision to cancel the programs was based on consultation with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and the Anchorage Health Department, current COVID-10 case counts and projections for the Anchorage area and other parts of the state, as well as the impacts of holidays, including travel into and out of the state.

The ASAA did not immediately respond to a renewed request for comment on Tuesday. The board of directors is currently scheduled to meet again on Nov. 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.