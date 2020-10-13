Advertisement

ASAA postpones hockey season by few weeks

(KVLY)
By Malia Barto
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska School Activities Association says the hockey season will start later than anticipated.

The hockey season is postponed by two weeks, according to Billy Strickland, executive director of ASAA. The season is now set to begin on Monday, Oct. 26.

“With so many high school players possibly involved in the co-op event, the schools felt it would help them determine how to best proceed,” Strickland said of pushing the season back.

The first practice of the season was originally set to start on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man visits grandfather’s grave in Sitka with a stranger’s help

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Summers
Woman lends a stranger her car so he can visit his grandfather's grave.

News

Some Eagle River High School sports return after suspension; football season lost

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
The wolves return to the state playoffs is washed away by a positive COVID-19 test and a 14 day quarantine

News

Alaska celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
This year's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration was held online with speakers and recorded performances from dance groups.

News

WATCH: Alaska’s Election Source Decision 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alaska's News Source
From the presidential, U.S. House and U.S. Senate races, to Ballot Measures 1 and 2, along with some state House and state Senate races that could affect what many believe is Alaska’s biggest issue — the budget — Alaska’s News Source will look at the top issues on Alaskans' ballots.

Latest News

State

Alaska Railroad sues Anchorage neighborhood over right of way dispute

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
A decades-long dispute over legal rights to the Alaska Railroad’s right-of-way is headed to court.

News

Anchorage Community Development Authority buys J.C. Penney parking garage and former Nordstrom building

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Anchorage Community Development Authority has purchased the JCPenney parking garage as well as the former Nordstrom building downtown on 5th Avenue.

News

Alaska Supreme Court waives witness requirements on absentee ballots

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
On Monday, the Alaska Supreme Court heard arguments on the matter of whether witness signatures should be required on absentee ballots, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crime

Former state Senate candidate Gavin Christiansen arrested for murder

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Christiansen reportedly chased and shot at a person whose vehicle struck his.

News

The 2020 ‘I Voted’ sticker designs are released

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The 2020 “I Voted” stickers were released by the State of Alaska Division of Elections.

News

197 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Alaska on Monday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Roman
Monday marks the 19th day in a row that the state has reported over 100 cases each day.