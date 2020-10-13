ASAA postpones hockey season by few weeks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska School Activities Association says the hockey season will start later than anticipated.

The hockey season is postponed by two weeks, according to Billy Strickland, executive director of ASAA. The season is now set to begin on Monday, Oct. 26.

“With so many high school players possibly involved in the co-op event, the schools felt it would help them determine how to best proceed,” Strickland said of pushing the season back.

The first practice of the season was originally set to start on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.