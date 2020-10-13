Advertisement

COVID-19 cluster among homeless in Juneau climbs to 30, isolation facility set up

Downtown Juneau, Alaska, as seen from the water.
Downtown Juneau, Alaska, as seen from the water.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The City and Borough of Juneau Emergency Operations Center has set up an isolation facility at Centennial Hall as the number of COVID-19 cases among the homeless population continues to rise.

A release from the city said 130 COVID-19 tests were conducted Oct. 9 at Housing First, AWARE and Glory Hall. Though results are still pending for most tests, at least nine have come back positive.

According to the release, this brings the total number of COVID-19 cases associated with the homeless population to 30.

Along with the isolation facility being set-up at the Centennial Hall Tuesday afternoon, the Downtown Public Library will also temporarily close to indoor service.

The library will provide curbside service for holds in the meantime and will reopen for indoor service once the cluster is “more fully identified and contained,” the release states.

The Douglas Library and the Mendenhall Valley Public Library will not see any changes.

On Tuesday, the state reported five new COVID-19 cases in the city. The latest information is available on the city’s website.

