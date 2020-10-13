Advertisement

Early patchy fog should burn off as the sun comes out to warm us above average temperature wise

Partly sunny skies for Anchorage on Tuesday with light winds and a high of 47 degrees
By Howie Gordon
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will warm up to 47 degrees while under partly sunny skies with light winds on Tuesday after some early morning fog. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday night with a low of 34 degrees and light winds. Temperatures will warm up to 44 degrees on Wednesday while under cloudy skies and light winds. Rain chances increase to 50 percent later in the day on Wednesday. Skies will be cloudy Wednesday night with 10 mph winds as temperatures drop down to 31 degrees. There is a 70% chance of rain with the rain potentially turning to snow after midnight. Looking ahead, with light winds skies will be partly sunny as Anchorage warms up to 40 degrees for a high on Thursday.

Siberia Russia will push cold air through the Bering Strait into the central Aleutians on Friday before this cold air starts moving east (slowly) into the Alaska mainland. High pressure will be off to the east sitting over the state of Alaska. The storms from Russia will move into the eastern Bering Sea/Western Alaska coast on Saturday but will weaken as the system runs into the high pressure over the mainland. Storms developing over the Northern Pacific/Southern Gulf on Saturday for now look to stay south of the coast (Southcentral) with little impact to noticeable weather conditions. Systems in the Bering might launch storms to develop south of the Alaska Peninsula on Sunday, moving into the northern Gulf on Monday. This will increase precipitation chances from the Alaska Peninsula through the norther Gulf Coast and into Southcentral. It is a wait and see for the precipitation type from rain, a rain/snow mix to straight up snow as this all depends on how cold the area becomes.

