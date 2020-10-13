High-speed broadband to make its way to rural Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of rural Alaskans will soon have access to high-speed broadband service.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture would be investing $45.6 million to provide broadband services to unserved or underserved rural areas in Alaska, a release from the department states.

The investment is part of $550 million that Congress allocated to the second round of the ReConnect Program.

In the Prince of Wales-Hyder census area, 225 people, 32 businesses, an educational facility, a post office and a fire station will soon have access to high-speed broadband internet. AP&T Wireless Inc. will use a ReConnect grant of $21.5 million to make the connection.

$25 million of a ReConnect grant will be used by Unicom Inc. to provide service to 7,441 people, 310 businesses, 10 educational facilities, seven post offices, four fire stations and a city hall in the Kodiak Island Borough, Lake and Peninsula Borough, Aleutians East Borough and Aleutians West census area.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.