Introducing the new 2021 Fur Rondy pin

2021 Fur Rondy Pin
2021 Fur Rondy Pin(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fur Rondy is right around the corner and on Monday the new 2021 pin was unveiled in downtown Anchorage.

This will mark the 86th anniversary of Alaska’s largest winter festival.

According to Fur Rondy Executive Director, John McCleary, a total of eight artists applied with 20 designs, and this year Daniel Dibeler from Pennsylvania was the winner.

McCleary went on to say this is a unique pin because it is the first pin to be created by someone outside of Alaska.

Dibeler says he created the pin to bring hope to people during the pandemic by honoring another pandemic, the 1925 serum run to Nome.

The 2021 festival runs from February 26 - March 7.

