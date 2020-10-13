Advertisement

Man visits grandfather’s grave in Sitka with a stranger’s help

By Jennifer Summers
Published: Oct. 12, 2020
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ian McClure was on a fishing trip out of Sitka with friends. Before he caught his flight out, he wanted to visit his grandfather’s grave. McClure wasn’t sure if there was time to get there from the airport.

His friends inquired about a ride at the Alaska Airlines ticket counter and Customer Service Agent Elaine O’Neill said it would be quicker if they took her car.

“Obviously it’s unexpected for a stranger to give you her car,” says McClure, a Portland, Oregon emergency room doctor. “But a stranger at an airport, a stranger during a pandemic, that’s unheard of. I’m an ER doctor and I’ve been an ER doctor for 15 years, and I think I’ve met most of the types of people, or at least I thought I had, that are out there and so I don’t get surprised very often and she absolutely surprised me.”

McClure’s grandfather, a World War II veteran, had lived in Sitka after the war and had a strong attachment to the community. When he died in the Pacific Northwest, his daughter — McClure’s mother — brought his remains back to Alaska to be buried in Sitka.

McClure says he only recalls two or three visits with his grandfather in the pacific northwest but holds vivid memories of fishing on the dock with him, and the sights and smells of the area. It made such an impression on him that he decided to live there as an adult. And his recent trip to Sitka made an impression as well, thanks to the kindness and compassion of a complete stranger.

“Where will they go in Sitka?” says O’Neill who has worked for Alaska Airlines for 21 years. “They don’t have very far you can’t get off the island unless you take a ferry. And my car is just a little Subaru, so nothing fancy.”

O’Neill says no one knows when a family member or a friend will need something, so it’s important to pay it forward.

