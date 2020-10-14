17 KPBSD schools move to 100% remote learning following a rise of COVID-19 cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For at least the next week, 17 schools in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District will be holding classes entirely online after a high trend of COVID-19 cases were reported in the area.

The school district leadership and KPBSD Medical Advisory Team say because of the high trend of COVID-19 cases in the past week, specifically in the past seven days, and with input from the State of Alaska, officials say the schools in the central peninsula will operate in high COVID-19 risk status in hopes to keep students safe.

The schools started remote learning Wednesday morning.

“The decision to operate central peninsula schools in High COVID-19 risk, with 100% Remote Learning, is not only to address concerns for the safety and wellbeing of our staff and students, but as a school district we play an important role to help our communities mitigate positive COVID-19 spread,” Superintendent John O’Brien said. “By shifting to 100% Remote Learning during periods of high community spread, we lessen the number of large groups of people in one location.”

O’Brien went on to say he hopes the spread of COVID-19 in the area slows so they can reopen the schools on Oct. 26.

The 17 schools moving to 100% remote learning are the following:

Aurora Borealis Charter School

Kaleidoscope Charter School

K-Beach Elementary School

Kenai Alternative School

Kenai Central High School

Kenai Middle School

Mountain View Elementary School

Nikiski Middle-High School

Nikiski North Star Elementary School

Redoubt Elementary School

River City Academy

Skyview Middle School

Soldotna Elementary School

Soldotna High School

Soldotna Montessori Charter School

Sterling Elementary School

Tustumena Elementary School

“Kindergarten and Special Education Intensive Needs students may still attend school onsite-at-school during 100% Remote Learning, based on the 2020 SmartStart Plan," KPBSD said. "Schools will contact these families directly”

According to KPBSD, positive cases were reported in the district at a handful of schools such as Nikiski Middle-High School, Nikiski North Star Elementary and Skyview Middle School. The district says so far contact tracing has placed over 63 staff and students in isolation or a 14-day quarantine.

Along with central peninsula schools being placed in high risk, the KPBSD also has placed eastern peninsula schools in the red.

The 100% remote learning in the central peninsula will be in place for a minimum of one week the district said.

More information about COVID-19 migration plans for the district can be found on the KPBSD website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.