4 new deaths, 144 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four more people with COVID-19 have died, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported Wednesday. This brings the total number of deaths related to the disease in the state to 64.

DHSS also reported 144 new COVID-19 cases among residents and nonresidents in the state. This makes 21 days in a row the state has reported over 100 cases each day.

Since the pandemic hit Alaska, there have been at least 345 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the state. Alaska’s total case count has risen to 11,183, with 5,950 people listed as recovered or presumed recovered.

There are currently 5,169 active COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state.

Wednesday’s new resident cases were identified in the following communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 102
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: Four
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: Three
  • Nome Census Area: Four
  • North Slope Borough: Four
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: Four
  • Juneau City and Borough: Five
  • Sitka City and Borough: One
  • Bethel Census Area: Two
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: One

