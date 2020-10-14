Advertisement

Alaska nonprofit files lawsuit demanding absentee ballot curing process

(WCJB)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska nonprofit has filed a lawsuit against the state of Alaska, demanding that it set up a process where voters can add missing information on their absentee ballots for the 2020 general election.

Eighteen states have a ballot “curing” process where a voter can correct their absentee ballot if it’s missing critical information. Gail Fenumiai, the director of the Division of Elections, said last week that a ballot curing process currently does not exist under Alaska law.

“That is not able to happen in the state,” Fenumiai added.

Voters are required to sign absentee ballot envelopes and provide one piece of identification information. Without that information, absentee ballots will not be counted.

Alaska voters also needed a witness to watch them sign the ballot envelope and then have the witness sign the envelope themselves. The Alaska Supreme Court waived the witness requirements on Monday.

The Alaska Center Education Fund filed the lawsuit against the state of Alaska and the Division of Elections last Wednesday. Kevin Feldis, the attorney for the nonprofit, wrote that not allowing voters to add missing information on absentee ballots would lead to many Alaskans suffering “unlawful disenfranchisement.”

A total of 114,900 absentee ballots have been sent out to Alaskan voters for the Nov. 3 election. Over 17,000 absentee ballots have already been returned to the Division of Elections.

Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for Thursday morning.

