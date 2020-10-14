Advertisement

Anchorage Assembly extends COVID-19 emergency declaration

The Anchorage Assembly meets in the Assembly chambers at the Loussac Library on Aug. 27, 2020.
The Anchorage Assembly meets in the Assembly chambers at the Loussac Library on Aug. 27, 2020.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly extended the municipal COVID-19 emergency declaration and the mayor’s emergency powers through Nov. 30.

The vote came after Mayor Ethan Berkowitz' announcement that he would be resigning from office, effective Oct. 23.

“We’ve been at this long enough to recognize it’s time to move away from reliance on emergency proclamations, and instead develop a long-term approach premised on community and put in legislative action,” Assembly Member Suzanne LaFrance said.

This is the fifth time the declaration has been extended by the assembly. It allows the mayor to enact emergency orders and make additional decisions on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

