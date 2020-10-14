Advertisement

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz resigns

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz addresses the Anchorage Assembly at its regular meeting Tuesday, July 23. (KTUU)
By Elizabeth Roman and Matt Leseman
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced his resignation at Tuesday night’s assembly meeting. Berkowitz, while not in attendance, announced his resignation through a written statement read by his chief of staff.

“It is with profound sadness and humility that I resign as the mayor of the Municipality of Anchorage,” Jason Bockenstedt said on behalf of the mayor, to applause and cheers from those in attendance.

The resignation will go into effect Oct. 23.

Berkowitz’s resignation comes the same week he admitted to having an inappropriate, but consensual relationship with local news anchor Maureen “Maria” Athens years ago. Last Friday, Athens took to social media to post claims of alleged illegal internet activity by Berkowitz, accusing the mayor of inappropriately posting nude photos to a website.

The mayor’s office quickly released a statement calling the claims “slanderous” and “categorically false" and the Anchorage Police Department confirmed over the weekend that they were aware of the allegations and a joint investigation with the FBI revealed no evidence of criminal conduct.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

