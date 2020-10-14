Advertisement

Governor’s office sees 3 staff members test positive for COVID-19

Dunleavy stays silent on AG scandal as nonpartisan legal opinion confirms he could answer questions
By Sean Maguire
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Three staff members in the governor’s office have tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer have both tested negative for the virus, according to the governor’s office.

Of the three staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19, two are asymptomatic.

Chief of Staff Ben Stevens, who also tested negative for COVID, said that the governor’s office is implementing protocols to keep everyone safe. The remaining staff at the Anchorage office are working remotely if possible, Stevens said.

A staff member from the office was not feeling well over the weekend and tested positive for the virus. The staff member is now self-quarantining at home and is said to be in good health, said Jeff Turner, a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

Citing federal privacy requirements for sharing health information, the identities of the three staff members have not been disclosed publicly nor have their positions at the governor’s office.

Twenty staff in the governor’s Anchorage office have been tested for COVID and six more from Palmer were also tested. Of those 26 staff members, three in total have tested positive.

