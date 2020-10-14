Houston Junior Senior High reports 1 case of COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Houston Junior Senior High School reported a case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

An email from the school’s principal was sent to families notifying them of the case and added that Mat-Su Public Health was beginning contact tracing efforts.

Classes will continue on Wednesday for those who aren’t determined to be a close contact. One classroom was asked to learn remotely until contact tracing was completed.

Any close contacts will need to quarantine and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, the email stated.

