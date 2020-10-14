Rain chances increase throughout the day as temperatures drop near freezing overnight in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures will warm up to 45 degrees on Wednesday while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Rain chances increase to 50% later in the day on Wednesday. Skies will be cloudy Wednesday night with light winds as temperatures drop down to 32 degrees. There is a 60% chance of rain with the rain potentially turning into snow after Midnight.

Freezing levels are dropping down which could spell 2-4″ of snow overnight for Hillside. Partly cloudy skies for Anchorage on Thursday after early clouds and rain as temperatures warm up to 41 degrees. Mostly clear Thursday night with light winds and a low of 25 degrees. Looking ahead, mostly sunny for Friday with light winds and a high of 38 degrees.

Wednesday could be the day that Fall transitions into Winter as storms move northeast from Kodiak and towards Southcentral while cold air continues to move down the west coast from the Arctic. Some of the coldest air of the season will begin to filter in across the Alaska Range, before chances for rain increase into the evening and overnight hours. Freezing levels are still sitting at the 3,000 feet elevation and higher so Anchorage will see rain. These levels come down by Wednesday night (2,000 feet) and by Thursday morning we could see the levels at 1,000 feet elevation.

By Thursday morning, areas in and around downtown Anchorage should remain all rain, though a mix of rain and snow is not out of the equation for the Thursday morning commute. Hillside Drive and higher elevations could see anywhere from 1-3″ while higher elevations in Eagle River (Hiland Road) and Hatcher Pass are areas that could see higher amounts with closer to 2-4″ of snow. These storms will leave the area Thursday afternoon, taking the clouds and warm air with the system. Friday will be clear and cold across much of the region with daytime high temperatures struggling to get out of the mid 30′s in Anchorage, Palmer and the Mat Valley. Gulkana and the Copper River Delta will be below freezing until next week.

For the extended forecast, Saturday through Tuesday, on Saturday a weakening storm will be found across the eastern Bering Sea and western Alaska mainland while colder air pushes down into the Bering Sea from the Arctic. Storms in the Northern Pacific early Saturday will move into the Gulf of Alaska and could glance the north Gulf Coast before exiting out of the area to the southeast by late Saturday. For now, impacts are stronger winds moving out of the east that should stay confined to the southern Gulf of Alaska.

Storm development south of the Alaska Peninsula Sunday into Monday could track towards the Northern Gulf Coast thus increasing rain chances by a little bit (and higher elevation snow). Storms from Siberia Russia will move into the Bering Sea and should increase stormy weather across the western Aleutians with minimal weather impact being felt for the eastern Bering Sea/Aleutian Islands and Alaska mainland.

