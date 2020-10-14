Sports across Anchorage on the brink of collapse due to COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to rising COVID-19 case counts in Anchorage and future projections within the community and the state, the Alaska School Activities Association announced the cancellation of all 2020 Fall State Championship events. The announcements comes on the heels of multiple teams in the Anchorage School District either being in a 48-hour stand-down or a two-week quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposures.

“That’s one of the hardest parts about our school year right now is trying to navigate all of these things related to COVID-19,” ASD Senior Director of Secondary Education Kersten Johnson said.

Johnson stressed if sports are to continue in any fashion moving forward, the community, parents and athletes have to be aware of the consequences if they choose to attend or host gatherings, sleepovers or carpool.

“If they do test positive they are shutting down their whole team or maybe even their opponent’s team that they competed against,” Johnson said. “These are the things we are really trying to educate our own kids about and we’re asking parents to just be mindful of those things because I know teenagers want to be social, it’s part of their growing up experience for sure.”

At this time, all teams may compete with their current seasons through regional championships.

