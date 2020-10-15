Advertisement

1 death, 155 new COVID-19 cases DHSS reports

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP images)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One new death related to COVID-19 is being reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Thursday.

This brings the total number of deaths related to the disease in the state to 65.

DHSS also reported 155 new COVID-19 cases among residents and non-residents in the state.

Alaska’s total case count has risen to 11,348, with 6,066 people listed as recovered and presumed recovered. There are currently 5,217 active COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state.

Since the pandemic hit Alaska, there have been at least 355 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the state. Currently, 50 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized.

Thursday’s new resident cases were identified in the following communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 78
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: Four
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: One
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 20
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area; Two
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 11
  • North Slope Borough: Two
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: Four
  • Juneau City and Borough: Three
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: Two
  • Bethel Census Area: 26

This makes 22 days in a row the state has reported over 100 cases each day.

More information and statistics about COVID-19 in Alaska can be found on DHSS’s website.

Editor’s note: This story is based off initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

