4.0 earthquake felt near JBER

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The United States Geological Survey says a 4.0 earthquake hit near Eagle River Thursday morning.

Information from the USGS says the earthquake was felt around 8: 05 a.m. about 11 miles from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

The National Tsunami Warning Center says there was no tsunami created by the earthquake.

According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, people in Eagle River, Girdwood, Anchorage, Chugiak, Wasilla, and Moose Pass felt the quake.

REVIEWED: According to USGS, this morning's earthquake was a M 4.0, 11.2 miles deep under the Chugach Mountains just east of Anchorage.

Posted by Melissa Frey on Thursday, October 15, 2020

The earthquake comes on the same day the Great Alaska ShakeOut is happening.

