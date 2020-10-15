4.0 earthquake felt near JBER
Oct. 15, 2020
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The United States Geological Survey says a 4.0 earthquake hit near Eagle River Thursday morning.
Information from the USGS says the earthquake was felt around 8: 05 a.m. about 11 miles from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
The National Tsunami Warning Center says there was no tsunami created by the earthquake.
According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, people in Eagle River, Girdwood, Anchorage, Chugiak, Wasilla, and Moose Pass felt the quake.
The earthquake comes on the same day the Great Alaska ShakeOut is happening.
