A house fire in Nanwalek leaves one man dead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a Nanwalek man died in a house fire Tuesday morning.

Troopers say on Tuesday they received a call from a resident in Nanwalek reporting a house was on fire and fully engulfed. Firefighters responded and put out the fire but learned the resident of the home may have still been inside.

“AST and State Fire Marshalls responded to the scene and discovered a burned body inside that was believed to be James Reinseth, age 50 of Nanwalek,” troopers said in an online dispatch.

Troopers say a death investigation is underway.

