Alaska judge refuses request for voters to fix ballot errors

(AP) -A state court judge has refused to require Alaska election officials to give absentee voters a chance to fix errors that would result in the ballot not being counted.

Superior Court Judge Andrew Guidi said there are ample resources available for voters confused about the ballot requirements. The lawsuit sought an order requiring the state to notify voters and give themselves a chance to fix errors with mail-in ballots, such as a failure by a voter to sign their ballot envelope or provide voter identifying information.

The courts previously eliminated a requirement that voters have their ballots witnessed for the Nov. 3 election due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.