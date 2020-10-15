ASD will host Region IV football tournament in absence of ASAA state championship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District will hold a two-week Region IV championship for high school football after the Alaska School Activities Association announced it would not be holding state championships for fall sports earlier this week.

ASD said it was directed by ASAA to wrap up region events by Nov. 21, ASAA also pushed back the start of hockey, wrestling and nordic skiing to a date to be determined in January.

The Region IV football tournament will start on Oct.17 with a championship on Oct. 23 or 24. ASD Director of Communications Alan Brown said volleyball, gymnastics and flag football region championship schedules will not change.

The swimming and diving region event was recently moved up to Nov. 14 to accommodate ASAA swimming and diving state championships and will remain on that date despite the state meet being canceled. Riflery was scheduled to hold its region championship in December, but it was rescheduled to mid-November. Bowling will likely pause their season from Nov. 21 until winter sports resume in January, according to Brown. The district said it’s requesting clarification from ASAA about the intent for DDF.

The ASAA Board is scheduled to meet again on Nov. 9, and it is within their power to change their previous unanimous decision to cancel state championships for fall sports. ASD activities and sports schedules can be found here.

