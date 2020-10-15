Advertisement

Barnes and Noble says cyber attack exposed customers’ data

Barnes and Noble said it suffered a massive cybersecurity attack that exposed customer information, including email addresses and other personal details.
Barnes and Noble said it suffered a massive cybersecurity attack that exposed customer information, including email addresses and other personal details.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:19 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Barnes and Noble said it suffered a massive cybersecurity attack that exposed customer information, including email addresses and other personal details.

The company sent an email Monday notifying customers of the data breach.

The bookstore chain said customers' financial information was not exposed, but transaction histories may have been.

Transaction history refers to purchase information related to books and other products bought from the company.

On Wednesday, the company’s Nook e-book platform suffered a temporary outage.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly confirmed cases have surged across Europe over recent weeks as the fall kicks in, prompting authorities to bring back measures that had been relaxed over the summer.

National

‘Jagged Little Pill’ leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

National

Falcons shut facility after 2nd positive; Vikings game on

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Falcons' decision to shut their facility follows outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

News

UPDATE: All lanes back open following a bear versus vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Anchorage police say a bear was hit by a vehicle on the Glenn Highway Thursday morning.

National Politics

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

Latest News

News

4.0 earthquake felt near JBER

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The United States Geological Survey says a 4.0 earthquake hit near Eagle River Thursday morning.

National Politics

Senate Judiciary Committee members debate Barrett Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
The Senate Democrats are accusing Republicans of ramming through the nomination. The Senate Republicans they are within their rights to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat even though it's an election year.

National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Americans critical of Trump handling of virus

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Majorities of Americans are highly critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of both the coronavirus pandemic and his own illness.

National

Grandfather pleads guilty in Puerto Rico cruise ship death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, earlier said he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called “this nightmare” for his family.

News

Bicyclist seriously hurt following a Midtown crash Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong and Gilbert Cordova
South bound lanes had been closed due to a late night accident with injuries, but they have since been reopened.