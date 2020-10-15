UPDATE: All lanes back open following a bear versus vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a bear was hit by a vehicle on the Glenn Highway Thursday morning.
Police say the crash happened at the scales.
APD says all lanes are now open. The center and right hand inbound lanes were blocked for over an hour as crews cleared the scene
This is a developing story, check back for details.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.