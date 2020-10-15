Advertisement

Chugiak High School’s Josh Rolston kicks his way into state record books

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugiak High School football team has been a factory for the state’s best field goal kickers, and this season, Josh Rolston added his name to that list.

The senior Mustang kicker knocked down a 56-yard field goal against East High School breaking the state record, according to the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame.

“I was trying to clear my head and be as calm as I possibly could,” Rolston said. “I was determined to break the record since this was my last year.”

Initially, Rolston thought it was a 48-yard field goal, so he was confused why everyone was celebrating, but he quickly realized it was 56-yards breaking the previous state record of 53-yards held by former Chugiak kicker Bryan Maley.

“He’s literally on the field pretty much every snap,” said Chugiak head coach Ryan Landers. “We try to get him off [the field] occasionally, especially if it’s going to be a kicking situation.”

Despite losing 51-3 to East, Landers said Rolston’s kick was the highlight of the season for his team. The Mustangs had a limited roster leaving Rolston and others to play both offense and defense. Rolston’s kicking coach, Scott Minor, felt the most impressive part of the record kick was Rolston had played 80 plays before he split the uprights.

“With the right coaching and the right teaching the sky is the limit for him,” said Minor. “His leg is stronger than any I’ve coached.”

Rolston said he wants to kick in college, and since posting his record-breaking kick on social media he caught the eye of many college coaches. Over the summer Rolston attended Kohl’s kicking camp and was ranked among the best in the nation.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports across Anchorage on the brink of collapse due to COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
The school district says it will need help from community and athletes in following protocols in order to keep sports from shutting down.

News

ASAA calls off most fall activities, upcoming seasons

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:26 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
The Alaska School Activities Association announced on Tuesday the cancellation of the majority of its fall activities.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:22 AM AKDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

News

West wins big at 2020 State Tennis Championships

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:07 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Eagles won big at the ASAA 2020 State Tennis Championships.

Latest News

News

ACS Tristian Merchant and West Valley’s Noami Bailey take home top times at ASAA Cross-Country State Championships

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:56 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Alaska Schools Activities Association held it’s 2020 Cross-Country State Championships at Kincaid on Saturday

News

Alaska Oilers Hockey Association pauses play this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:29 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
A local hockey youth organization will not face off over the weekend after concerns over rising positive COVID-19 cases in Anchorage.

News

Alaska’s first-ever USGA championship headed to Anchorage in 2022

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:29 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The 60th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship will be held at the Anchorage Golf Course on July 30-Aug. 4, 2022

Sports

ASAA moves forward with altered state finals setup

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:28 AM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
This year's state cross country championships will look different than previous ones, with several changes made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Anchorage Christian Schools’ Tristian Merchant puts together historic senior season

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:13 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
Anchorage Christian's Tristian Merchant recorded the fastest time ever by Alaskan cross-country runner last weekend at Palmer High School.

News

On first day of registration, record number of mushers signed up for 2021 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:25 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
With months to go before race day, 16 teams have signed up for the 42nd Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.