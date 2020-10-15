Chugiak High School’s Josh Rolston kicks his way into state record books

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugiak High School football team has been a factory for the state’s best field goal kickers, and this season, Josh Rolston added his name to that list.

The senior Mustang kicker knocked down a 56-yard field goal against East High School breaking the state record, according to the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame.

“I was trying to clear my head and be as calm as I possibly could,” Rolston said. “I was determined to break the record since this was my last year.”

Initially, Rolston thought it was a 48-yard field goal, so he was confused why everyone was celebrating, but he quickly realized it was 56-yards breaking the previous state record of 53-yards held by former Chugiak kicker Bryan Maley.

“He’s literally on the field pretty much every snap,” said Chugiak head coach Ryan Landers. “We try to get him off [the field] occasionally, especially if it’s going to be a kicking situation.”

Despite losing 51-3 to East, Landers said Rolston’s kick was the highlight of the season for his team. The Mustangs had a limited roster leaving Rolston and others to play both offense and defense. Rolston’s kicking coach, Scott Minor, felt the most impressive part of the record kick was Rolston had played 80 plays before he split the uprights.

“With the right coaching and the right teaching the sky is the limit for him,” said Minor. “His leg is stronger than any I’ve coached.”

Rolston said he wants to kick in college, and since posting his record-breaking kick on social media he caught the eye of many college coaches. Over the summer Rolston attended Kohl’s kicking camp and was ranked among the best in the nation.

