Increasing sunshine for Thursday but without the cloud cover tonight temperatures will drop down into the 20′s

Partly cloudy skies for Anchorage on Thursday with 10 mph winds and a high of 43 degrees
By Howie Gordon
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Partly cloudy skies for Anchorage on Thursday after early clouds, rain and fog as temperatures warm up to 43 degrees.  Mostly clear Thursday night with 10 mph winds and a low of 26 degrees.
Temperatures will warm up to 40 degrees on Friday while under mostly sunny skies and light winds.  Mostly cloudy Friday night with light winds and a low of 26 degrees. Looking ahead, partly sunny for Saturday with light winds and a high of 40 degrees.

Storms that brought showers to areas across Southcentral last night and this morning should exit the area on Thursday, clearing the weather out of coastal areas. A Winter feel will be present today with the entrance of cold air into Southcentral behind the passage of last night’s storms.  This cold air flow out of the north will be fueled by low pressure storms dropping out of the north and headed southeast through the eastern Interior.  This movement will be responsible for strong winds out of the north (on Thursday) headed through mountain gaps along the coast and down Cook Inlet. The bulk of this cold air at the surface will move through the eastern Interior and into the Copper River Basin, dropping overnight temperatures to single digits Friday and Saturday nights.  Temperatures will also cool for the Susitna Valley, Anchorage Bowl and the Kenai but the drop will not be as extreme.  Some of the lingering cloud cover that gets stuck around the Chugach Mountains (they will dam and trap the clouds) will keep the area a little bit warmer while allowing for some potential residual rain and snow showers into Thursday morning.  After the clouds move off later in the day on Thursday then temperatures could cool even further.  Again, temperatures will be dependent upon how much cloud cover vacates the Copper River Basin area but all in all we are looking at changes in Southcentral, AK as Winter makes its first showing for many locations.

For the extended forecast, Sunday through Wednesday, storms in the Central Bering Sea push high pressure over the state closer to the Alaska Canada Border.  The northern part of this storm will have difficulty advancing into Alaska as the high pressure system in the Canadian Yukon holds the storms off to the west while diverting the southern part of the storms into the Gulf of Alaska.  This will allow for more storms to form in the Gulf sometime on Monday as a good portion of this storm energy moves rather quickly into southeast Alaska by Tuesday morning.  These storms will be weak in nature and should show little weather impact with the exception of some cloud cover.  On Tuesday, high pressure will build over the Central Bering Sea which will send airflow from the northwest into the state of Alaska.  This should lead to cooler and drier conditions across the southern mainland through Wednesday.  High pressure will develop in the North Pacific on Tuesday while storms sit to the west of the high. At the end of the forecast period storms will impact the western Bering Sea and Alaska Peninsula

