Pet Project: Echo

&amp;quot;Many people don't realize what we are doing when we declaw a cat it's not just removing a nail were actually cutting up a portion of their paws,&amp;quot; says State Representative Nate Shannon.
"Many people don't realize what we are doing when we declaw a cat it's not just removing a nail were actually cutting up a portion of their paws," says State Representative Nate Shannon.
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Pet Project is a weekly segment that helps furry friends find their forever home. This week’s feature is Echo, an 8-week-old male kitten who was found under a porch and brought to the Alaska SPCA Adoption Center by a good Samaritan who rescued his whole litter.

Introducing our newest little residents! Crimson Typhoon and her brothers Striker Eureka and Echo Saber are 8 weeks old...

Posted by Alaska SPCA on Friday, October 2, 2020

Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager Aimee Everett said Echo and his siblings are sweet and feisty kittens who are either racing through their room at 100 mph or asleep. All of the center’s pets go home with their microchips, spay/neuter surgery and all age-appropriate vaccines.

