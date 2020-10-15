Pet Project: Hank

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s Pet Project feature is Hank the Tank. He is a senior boy, about 10 years old, but super loving and playful. He’s friendly with other pets but would prefer to be the center of attention.

Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager Aimee Everett said senior pets are great pets, especially when they come fully house trained and well mannered like Hank.

