2 people missing following reported shipwreck at Cape Nome

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:17 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A search and rescue operation is underway in Nome, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers received a call around 8 p.m. Thursday about the search and rescue following a reported shipwreck at Cape Nome. As of Friday morning, one person was recovered and two more are still missing.

A rescue boat was dispatched by the Nome Fire Department, troopers said, as rescue operations are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

