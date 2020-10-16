A chilly start for Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage officially dipped into the 20s for the first time this year since late April.

These cold temperatures along with the recent rain led to the development of some patchy freezing fog this morning. We are now in that time of the year, where slick spots will begin to develop on the roads, particularly after rainy spells like we just saw in Southcentral.

Once the fog lifts, Friday won’t be half bad.

Under partly cloudy skies we’ll see highs warm into the lower 40s. No precipitation is expected today, as high pressure in the Interior will play a role in keeping us on the drier side.

Into the evening hours, we will see clouds slowly stream back into the region. This comes as the high in the Interior slides to the east. As it does that, the strong storm that will affect Western Alaska will slowly allow clouds to stream back into the region. Although that will be the case, temperatures tonight will dip back into the 20s, potentially making it even colder than we saw Friday morning.

Heading into Saturday, we’ll call it partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler. Highs will likely not climb out of the 30s with thicker clouds arriving into the night. It’s here where we’ll begin to see a decent shot of a wintry mix overnight Saturday into Sunday. While the greatest impacts will be for higher elevations, it’s not out of the question that we see a wintry mix at the surface leading to some slick spots.

