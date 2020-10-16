Advertisement

A large storm churns through the Bering Sea, and sunny & dry in southcentral.

High winds and waves for SW coasts.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A high wind warning and a winter storm warning are up for parts of northwest Alaska. WInd gusts primarily out of the south will hit 60-70 mph. Snow amounting to 4-7 inches is expected in the lower Kobuk and Noatak valleys. Waves will push high tide lines above normal.

