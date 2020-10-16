Advertisement

Ahead of the election, Young and Galvin debate resource development in Alaska

(KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Thursday, Congressman Don Young and candidate Alyse Galvin participated in a head-to-head debate, hosted by the Resource Development Council for Alaska.

During the event, the pair talked about their stances on mining, oil, transportation, seafood, timber, transportation and other sectors of Alaska’s economy.

Here’s how their answers measured up.

On their ability to get major projects approved:

Young: “I’d like to say that I’ve been called the resource man of the century. Think about what I’ve been involved in, with the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, 200-mile limit, the harbors that we bought, the railroads that we’re building...”

Galvin: “Who do we want to be at the table? Somebody in the majority ... an independent, speaking for Alaskans first ... or somebody in the hallway, shouting?”

On the ‘Roadless Rule’ and the Tongass:

Galvin: “It has to be modified; however, full exemption would be seen by many as an extreme measure and would not be sustainable.”

Young: "I support the full exemption. It’s necessary. It should have never been applied to Southeast.

On maritime resources/infrastructure:

Young: “A2A [Alberta to Alaska] will give us an opportunity to ship our resources out by rail, not just by water ... but again, I’m partial to water. I’ll admit it. There’s no potholes in water. We’re making great progress. The coast guard is big, it wasn’t so big when I started...”

Galvin: "With these opening waters, we have an opportunity to talk not just about shipping but also national security and what we have to do to make sure we instill that, particularly given our geopolitical location.”

On the Trump Administration’s impact on resource development in Alaska:

Galvin: “I think resource development under our current executive has been mixed. I think it hurt a lot when he played around with the tariffs, which are really taxes. We ended up with a 25% uptick in steel, for example, when we were working on a port project.”

Young: "He’s been good for the ‘roadless’ area ... Awesome. He’s been good for A2A ... Signed the permit ... Great. He’s taken away regulations. Trump’s been great for Alaska and resource development.

On Pebble Mine, Young says outside influence should not get between Alaskans and the value of state land that has been set aside for discovery, exploration and development — if a state permit is issued for such a project. Galvin says she does not feel that the technology is where it needs to be to mitigate the potential damage to tens of thousands of fishing jobs in the Bristol Bay region.

Both Young and Galvin say they support oil exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and both candidates are also opponents of Ballot Measure 1, which would implement new oil taxes in Alaska if passed.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ballot measure has Alaskans at odds over taxes on oil producers

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:31 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Ballot Measure 1 would raise taxes for producers on several oil fields on the North Slope.

News

WATCH: Alaska’s Election Source Decision 2020

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:03 PM AKDT
|
By Alaska's News Source
From the presidential, U.S. House and U.S. Senate races, to Ballot Measures 1 and 2, along with some state House and state Senate races that could affect what many believe is Alaska’s biggest issue — the budget — Alaska’s News Source will look at the top issues on Alaskans' ballots.

Politics

Alaska judge orders state to pay fees, costs in recall case

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:10 PM AKDT
|
By Associated Press
A judge has ordered the state to pay about $190,000 in attorney fees and costs after losing a case to the group seeking to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:54 PM AKDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Latest News

News

APOC approves expedited hearing over allegations of ‘misleading’ ballot measure ads

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:01 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
The Alaska Public Offices Commission approved an expedited hearing in one of the battles over Ballot Measure 2.

Politics

Pro-life coalition launches campaign to unseat Alaska Supreme Court justice

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:18 PM AKDT
|
By Grant Robinson
Monday a group of Conservative political leaders and abortion opponents launched a campaign against a state Supreme Court justice up on the November ballot in a retention election.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:25 PM AKDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

State

Lawsuit challenges witness requirement for state’s absentee ballots

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:58 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Arguments over a lawsuit filed by several Alaskan groups, alleging that a state witness requirement for absentee ballots places unconstitutional burdens on voters, were heard in Superior Court Thursday afternoon.

Politics

‘The obvious starting point is muting microphones’: Seawolf debate coach says of presidential debate

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:03 PM AKDT
|
By Rebecca Palsha
For some insight on what went wrong and how things got out of control so quickly Alaska’s News Source spoke with the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolf Debate Director Steve Johnson.

Politics

Assembly to vote on CARES Act money redistribution

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:22 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The ordinance would appropriate the money, but the actual programs will likely stay the same.