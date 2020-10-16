Ahead of the election, Young and Galvin debate resource development in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Thursday, Congressman Don Young and candidate Alyse Galvin participated in a head-to-head debate, hosted by the Resource Development Council for Alaska.

During the event, the pair talked about their stances on mining, oil, transportation, seafood, timber, transportation and other sectors of Alaska’s economy.

Here’s how their answers measured up.

On their ability to get major projects approved:

Young: “I’d like to say that I’ve been called the resource man of the century. Think about what I’ve been involved in, with the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, 200-mile limit, the harbors that we bought, the railroads that we’re building...”

Galvin: “Who do we want to be at the table? Somebody in the majority ... an independent, speaking for Alaskans first ... or somebody in the hallway, shouting?”

On the ‘Roadless Rule’ and the Tongass:

Galvin: “It has to be modified; however, full exemption would be seen by many as an extreme measure and would not be sustainable.”

Young: "I support the full exemption. It’s necessary. It should have never been applied to Southeast.

On maritime resources/infrastructure:

Young: “A2A [Alberta to Alaska] will give us an opportunity to ship our resources out by rail, not just by water ... but again, I’m partial to water. I’ll admit it. There’s no potholes in water. We’re making great progress. The coast guard is big, it wasn’t so big when I started...”

Galvin: "With these opening waters, we have an opportunity to talk not just about shipping but also national security and what we have to do to make sure we instill that, particularly given our geopolitical location.”

On the Trump Administration’s impact on resource development in Alaska:

Galvin: “I think resource development under our current executive has been mixed. I think it hurt a lot when he played around with the tariffs, which are really taxes. We ended up with a 25% uptick in steel, for example, when we were working on a port project.”

Young: "He’s been good for the ‘roadless’ area ... Awesome. He’s been good for A2A ... Signed the permit ... Great. He’s taken away regulations. Trump’s been great for Alaska and resource development.

On Pebble Mine, Young says outside influence should not get between Alaskans and the value of state land that has been set aside for discovery, exploration and development — if a state permit is issued for such a project. Galvin says she does not feel that the technology is where it needs to be to mitigate the potential damage to tens of thousands of fishing jobs in the Bristol Bay region.

Both Young and Galvin say they support oil exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and both candidates are also opponents of Ballot Measure 1, which would implement new oil taxes in Alaska if passed.

