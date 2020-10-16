Advertisement

ASD students to return to in-person learning in November

The school district will bring back students in phases starting on Nov. 16
(none)
By Scott Gross
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Thursday afternoon, the Anchorage School District sent an email to families stating that some students can return to in-person learning on Nov. 16.

“My recommendation is to move forward to allow Pre-K through second grade to have classes in school,” ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop said.

Self-contained special education students in Pre-K through sixth grade and students from Whaley School are also allowed to return to in-person learning.

Bishop says the hard decision was made after discussing their options with local and state health experts.

“Some of the key pieces of information we received really was from our local pediatricians about their understanding of the mental and emotional harm done of young children and the belief that the mitigation does work,” Bishop said.

The school district is confident that with the strict protocols in place, they can mitigate and safely start phasing students back into schools.

Bishop says there currently is no set time table or student grade levels that will be a part of the next phase of student returns. She hopes to make that announcement during her next community update on Nov. 1.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to provide additional information about which students can return to in-person classes.

