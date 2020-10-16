Advertisement

Campaigns say Alaska Senate debate for next week still on

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(AP) - U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan plans to participate in a broadcast debate next week but his campaign manager says he may have to do so remotely as the Senate moves forward with consideration of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

The Alaska Public Media and Alaska’s News Source debate is scheduled for Oct. 23. Sullivan’s campaign manager says Sullivan is happy to debate and to do so remotely.

Sullivan’s major challenger in the Nov. 3 election is independent Al Gross, whose campaign sent a release saying Sullivan had asked to move the debate to accommodate plans for being in Washington, D.C.

