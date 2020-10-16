Advertisement

Dunleavy’s veto of Alaska Court System funding ruled as unconstitutional

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:59 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jennifer Henderson has ruled the veto from Gov. Mike Dunleavy of $334,700 from the Alaska Court System budget was unconstitutional.

Henderson said the veto was illegal under the doctrine of separation of powers.

“In light of the undisputed facts presented, and in spite of this Court’s faith that the Alaska judiciary remains independent and committed to its essential function of deciding cases according to the rule of law, the Court must unfortunately conclude that in vetoing funds appropriated to the State appellate courts in express retaliation against the Alaska supreme court for its legal decision-making, the Governor violated the separation of powers doctrine,” Henderson wrote.

The ruling stems from Dunleavy’s actions in June 2019 when he cut roughly $334,000 from the budget of the Alaska Supreme Court. Dunleavy’s stated reasoning behind the veto was because of decisions the courts had made to allow state funding for so-called “elective abortions.”

“This victory protects every Alaskan because it protects the integrity of the state’s judiciary. There should never be a time when the courts rule to appease a political party, or a politician — even if their title says Governor. It is the courts' responsibility to weigh the facts and law of each case, and those alone. That is what the court has done today,” said the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska Legal Director Stephen Koteff.

The court’s ruling requires the state to restore funding for the 2021 veto and void it.

“As to the veto of funds for the fiscal year 2021, the Governors' veto is void, and the prior appropriation of funds to the appellate courts for that fiscal year should be restored," Henderson wrote.

Alaska’s News Source is expecting a statement from the State of Alaska.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

