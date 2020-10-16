Advertisement

More arrests expected in national drug trafficking ring that involves Alaska

By Dave Leval
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The FBI says it’s expecting even more arrests after a major drug bust last week.

Agents arrested Margus Gipson, 35, also known as “Melly Mel,” of Compton, California last week in Anchorage.

They took him into custody at the corner of 15th Avenue and Cordova Street.

Agents said they seized 13 pounds of meth, two pounds of cocaine, one pound of marijuana, two guns and $7,500 in cash.

The FBI is not surprised criminals have targeted Alaska to expand their meth operations.

“What will sell for $100 in Los Angeles will sell for $300-$400 here in Alaska,” said Agent William Walton. “Particularly with the pandemic making travel even more difficult, they’re able to command higher prices because of the difficulty of getting those narcotics into the state.”

The FBI said the seized meth had a street value of $250,000.

The arrest is part of “Operation Klondike,” which involves four states.

The Justice Department claims the defendants smuggled meth, cocaine and other illegal drugs out of Southern California between July 2014 and August 2016.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

At AFN convention, Edgmon warns of looming budget battles: ‘We have arrived at the proverbial crossroads’

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska governor and the House Speaker both addressed the AFN convention on Thursday. The addresses focused on combating COVID and the state's fiscal challenges.

News

Murkowski on Pebble mine at AFN convention: ‘Wrong mine, in the wrong place’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said she opposes the proposed Pebble mine while addressing the Alaska Federation of Natives annual convention. “But I simply think that this is the wrong mine, in the wrong place,” she said, echoing the late-Sen. Ted Stevens.

News

ASD students to return to in-person learning in November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
The school district will bring back students in phases, starting on Nov. 16

News

Revised COVID-19 mandate for Alaska travelers goes into effect Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
A revision to Alaska’s Health Mandate 10 goes into effect Friday.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 discussions take center stage as pandemic pushes AFN convention online

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Instead of thousands of people gathering in Anchorage, the 2020 AFN convention will be held online and on television.

News

1 death, 155 new COVID-19 cases DHSS reports

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
One new death related to COVID-19 is being reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Thursday.

News

Alaska judge refuses request for voters to fix ballot errors

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A state court judge has refused to require Alaska election officials to give absentee voters a chance to fix errors that would result in the ballot not being counted.

News

Scramble to get people counted as 2020 census winds down

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The tally has been mandated to halt at 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time on Thursday but questions still linger about deadlines and who gets counted when congressional seats are allotted.

News

Brown bear hit, killed on Glenn Highway during morning commute

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Anchorage police say a bear was hit by a vehicle on the Glenn Highway Thursday morning.

News

4.0 earthquake felt near JBER

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The United States Geological Survey says a 4.0 earthquake hit near Eagle River Thursday morning.