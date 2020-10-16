More arrests expected in national drug trafficking ring that involves Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The FBI says it’s expecting even more arrests after a major drug bust last week.

Agents arrested Margus Gipson, 35, also known as “Melly Mel,” of Compton, California last week in Anchorage.

They took him into custody at the corner of 15th Avenue and Cordova Street.

Agents said they seized 13 pounds of meth, two pounds of cocaine, one pound of marijuana, two guns and $7,500 in cash.

The FBI is not surprised criminals have targeted Alaska to expand their meth operations.

“What will sell for $100 in Los Angeles will sell for $300-$400 here in Alaska,” said Agent William Walton. “Particularly with the pandemic making travel even more difficult, they’re able to command higher prices because of the difficulty of getting those narcotics into the state.”

The FBI said the seized meth had a street value of $250,000.

The arrest is part of “Operation Klondike,” which involves four states.

The Justice Department claims the defendants smuggled meth, cocaine and other illegal drugs out of Southern California between July 2014 and August 2016.

