Advertisement

New Alaska poll shows GOP leading in races for the U.S. House, Senate and the White House

The GOP is leading in Alaska's congressional races, according to a new poll released Friday.
The GOP is leading in Alaska's congressional races, according to a new poll released Friday.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A new poll of likely voters in Alaska shows the Republican Party leading in races for the U.S. House, Senate and the White House, but GOP support has dropped compared to 2016.

The New York Times/Siena poll shows President Donald Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden 45% to 39%. Libertarian candidate for president Jo Jorgensen was supported by 8% of those polled.

Support for Trump has soured in Alaska compared to 2016, seen with a big drop in support in Anchorage. Nate Cohn, writing for the New York Times, said the president won Anchorage by five points in 2016 but is now down by nine points against Biden.

The rest of the state has stayed fairly unchanged for the president compared to the last election, according to the poll conducted Oct. 9-14. The poll has a 5.7% margin of error.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, is also leading 45% to 37% for challenger Dr. Al Gross. John Wayne Howe, an Independent candidate for the Senate, was polled at 10%.

Outside money has poured into the Sullivan-Gross race as Democrats try to flip the Senate and Republicans try to hold onto a slim majority. Other polls have shown a much tighter race between Sullivan and Gross, but the New York Times/Siena pollsters are rated highly for their accuracy.

The poll also shows that Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, is ahead 49%-41% against Alyse Galvin, an independent running as the Democratic nominee for Alaska’s lone seat in the House of Representatives. The margin is largely the same as when Young defeated Galvin in 2018.

The Alaska poll was a first for the New York Times and Siena College. There were some challenges getting responses from rural Alaska, particularly from people on the North Slope.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: moments ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

News

Troopers: Do not pick up hitchhiker along the Richardson Highway

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers are warning motorists on the Richardson Highway not to pick up hitchhikers in the vicinity of mile 134 –165.

News

Dunleavy’s veto of Alaska Court System funding ruled as unconstitutional

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jennifer Henderson has ruled the veto from Governor Mike Dunleavy of $334,700 from the Court System budget was unconstitutional.

News

2 people missing following reported shipwreck at Cape Nome

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers say a search and rescue operation is underway in Nome.

Latest News

Forecast

A look at your Friday morning weather and into the weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
Anchorage officially dipped into the 20s for the first time this year since late April. These cold temperatures along with the recent rain led to the development of some patchy freezing fog this morning. We are now in that time of the year, where slick spots will begin to develop on the roads, particularly after rainy spells like we just saw in Southcentral. Once the fog lifts, today won't be half bad. Under partly cloudy skies we'll see highs warm into the lower 40s. No precipitation is expected today, as high pressure in the Interior will play a role in keeping us on the drier side.

News

Officials urge end to non-family gatherings in Alaska region

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health officials in an Alaska region with a growing COVID-19 outbreak have asked residents to stop gathering with non-household members to slow the spread of the virus.

News

Hawaii welcomes visitors with pre-travel test

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
About 8,000 people landed in Hawaii on the first day of a pre-travel testing program.

News

‘We’re stretched pretty thin right now’: Hospitals experience staffing issues

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Alaska still has beds and surge plans for more space, but healthcare leaders say they're no use without enough staff.

News

Campaigns say Alaska Senate debate for next week still on

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Public Media and Alaska’s News Source debate is scheduled for Oct. 23. Sullivan’s campaign manager says Sullivan is happy to debate and to do so remotely.

News

Opposites face off in rematch for Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Alaska has a single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, and since 1973, that seat has been filled by Rep. Don Young, who is again being challenged by Alyse Galvin.