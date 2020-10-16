New Alaska poll shows GOP leading in races for the U.S. House, Senate and the White House

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A new poll of likely voters in Alaska shows the Republican Party leading in races for the U.S. House, Senate and the White House, but GOP support has dropped compared to 2016.

The New York Times/Siena poll shows President Donald Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden 45% to 39%. Libertarian candidate for president Jo Jorgensen was supported by 8% of those polled.

Support for Trump has soured in Alaska compared to 2016, seen with a big drop in support in Anchorage. Nate Cohn, writing for the New York Times, said the president won Anchorage by five points in 2016 but is now down by nine points against Biden.

The rest of the state has stayed fairly unchanged for the president compared to the last election, according to the poll conducted Oct. 9-14. The poll has a 5.7% margin of error.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, is also leading 45% to 37% for challenger Dr. Al Gross. John Wayne Howe, an Independent candidate for the Senate, was polled at 10%.

Outside money has poured into the Sullivan-Gross race as Democrats try to flip the Senate and Republicans try to hold onto a slim majority. Other polls have shown a much tighter race between Sullivan and Gross, but the New York Times/Siena pollsters are rated highly for their accuracy.

The poll also shows that Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, is ahead 49%-41% against Alyse Galvin, an independent running as the Democratic nominee for Alaska’s lone seat in the House of Representatives. The margin is largely the same as when Young defeated Galvin in 2018.

The Alaska poll was a first for the New York Times and Siena College. There were some challenges getting responses from rural Alaska, particularly from people on the North Slope.

