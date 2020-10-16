Officials urge end to non-family gatherings in Alaska region

(AP) - Health officials in an Alaska region with a growing COVID-19 outbreak have asked residents to stop gathering with non-household members to slow the spread of the virus.

KYUK-AM reports that officials say 126 people have tested positive for the virus in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta over the past two weeks. The percentage of people who tested positive in the Bethel Census Area jumped from about 1% to nearly 5%. The rate is more than 3% in the Kusilvak Census Area.

Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation says it is conducting about the same number of tests, but that more people are suddenly testing positive.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.