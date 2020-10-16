Revised COVID-19 mandate for Alaska travelers goes into effect Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state is revising the health mandate that outlines rules for travelers coming into Alaska from out of state during the coronavirus pandemic.

The newest revision to Health Mandate 10 goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday for everyone entering Alaska, whether they’re a visitor or a resident, though there are special considerations for residents.

One of the biggest changes to the mandate revolves around the duration travelers have to social distance for when they arrive in Alaska.

Incoming travelers were previously expected to follow strict social distancing rules, such as avoiding indoor settings like restaurants and offices, for 14 days or until a second COVID-19 test came back negative. Starting Friday, that time has been cut down down to five days and a second test is optional.

For more information on the new restrictions, the full mandate is available to read online.

