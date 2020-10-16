Advertisement

Tommy Lee says he’ll leave the US if Trump is reelected

‘I’m out of here’
Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe at a press conference.
Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe at a press conference.(Source: zz/KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has joined the long list of folks who have threatened to leave the country if their choice for the White House didn’t win.

Lee told The Big Issue he’s not up for four more years of President Donald Trump.

“I’m out of here,” the musician said. “I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands.”

The 58-year-old rocker was born in Athens in 1962. His dad moved the family to the United States when Lee was about a year old.

“The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing,” the drummer said. “I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the (expletive) are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.’”

Here are some of the celebrities who have threatened to leave the United States:

  • Cher, if Trump won
  • Rush Limbaugh, if Obamacare passed
  • Seal, if Sen. John McCain beat Barack Obama
  • Stephen Baldwin, if Obama was nominated
  • Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, if George W. Bush won

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: moments ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

News

Troopers: Do not pick up hitchhiker along the Richardson Highway

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska State Troopers are warning motorists on the Richardson Highway not to pick up hitchhikers in the vicinity of mile 134 –165.

News

Dunleavy’s veto of Alaska Court System funding ruled as unconstitutional

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jennifer Henderson has ruled the veto from Governor Mike Dunleavy of $334,700 from the Court System budget was unconstitutional.

National Politics

Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states; Biden tours Midwest

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and BILL BARROW Associated Press
President Donald Trump was campaigning in Florida and Georgia, while Joe Biden focused on the Midwest.

National Politics

Democrats are raising more money than Republicans in the election homestretch

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Democratic fundraising outpaced the GOP in the third quarter as Democratic Senate challengers brought in huge sums of cash.

Latest News

National

Trump changes course, approves California relief for 6 fires

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s administration has reversed course and approved a previously rejected California application for disaster relief funds to clean up damage from six recent wildfires.

National

France: Teacher beheaded, police shoot dead suspected killer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ELAINE GANLEY
The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the slaying for murder with a suspected terrorist motive, the prosecutor’s office said.

News

New Alaska poll shows GOP leading in races for the U.S. House, Senate and the White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
A new poll of likely voters in Alaska shows the Republican Party leading in races for the U.S. House, Senate and the White House, but GOP support has dropped compared to 2016.

National

Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Confirmed virus cases and COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the swing states of Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin.

National

Atlanta police make arrest in actor’s shooting death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Homicide detectives on Wednesday obtained an warrant for the arrest of 30-year-old Antonio Demetrice Rhynes on a felony murder charge based on evidence and tips from the public.