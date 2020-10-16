Troopers: Do not pick up hitchhiker along the Richardson Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are warning motorists on the Richardson Highway not to pick up hitchhikers in the vicinity of miles 134 to 165.

Troopers say the man in the photo above may be in the area and is considered armed and dangerous.

If seen, people are being advised to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.