1 death, 220 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

(FILE)
(FILE)(WWNY)
By Malia Barto
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One death and 220 new COVID-19 cases have been reported for Friday’s daily case count by the Department of Health and Social Services. The total number of Alaskans who have died with the disease in now 66.

Of the new cases reported, 218 are residents from 18 different communities, with half reported in the Municipality of Anchorage. The two nonresident cases were reported from the North Slope Borough and another unknown location.

Friday marks the 23rd consecutive day of the state reporting more than 100 new COVID-19 cases a day. This is also the third time within seven days the daily case count has been over 200.

There are currently 5,273 active cases in Alaska and 6,237 cases marked as recovered and presumed recovered.

Friday’s resident cases were found in these communities:

  • Anchorage Municipality: 109
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 5
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 5
  • Denali Borough: 2
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 27
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 17
  • North Slope Borough: 13
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 4
  • Juneau City and Borough: 8
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2
  • Skagway Municipality: 1
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 16
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
  • Dillingham Census Area: 3

This story is based off initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

