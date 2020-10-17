Anchorage Assembly reorganizes: Austin Quinn-Davidson chosen as new chair, acting mayor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Austin Quinn-Davidson has been chosen as the new Anchorage Assembly chair and is set to be the acting mayor once Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s resignation goes into effect next Friday.

The vote occurred at the assembly’s special Friday night meeting to discuss reorganization; Felix Rivera was chosen to be the vice chair.

Berkowitz announced his resignation earlier this week after admitting to having an inappropriate, but consensual relationship with local news anchor Maureen “Maria” Athens years ago. Athens took to social media a week ago to post claims of alleged illegal internet activity by Berkowitz, accusing the mayor of inappropriately posting nude photos to a website.

The mayor’s office quickly released a statement calling the claims “slanderous” and “categorically false.” The Anchorage Police Department confirmed over the weekend that they were aware of the allegations and a joint investigation with the FBI revealed no evidence of criminal conduct, though the FBI on Tuesday added that the Anchorage field office is continuing to monitor the situation.

Quinn-Davidson will be Anchorage’s first female acting mayor.

Once Berkowitz’s resignation takes effect, the city’s charter states the current chair of the assembly will take over as acting mayor until a special election is held. Friday’s special meeting was the last assembly meeting scheduled before that date.

The next assembly meeting will be held on Oct. 27.

