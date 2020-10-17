Career & Technical High School to be closed on Monday, Tuesday due to COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mat-Su Career & Technical High School in Wasilla will be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The school posted on Facebook a letter to the school’s families about the upcoming closure due to a positive case of COVID-19 on Friday. Students will learn at home until contact tracing is completed. All close contacts will be notified and asked to quarantine for 14 days. Families can expect an update on Tuesday from the school about the closure.

COVID Update: Friday, October 16th, 2020 Dear Career & Technical High School Families, On Friday, October 16th, a... Posted by Mat-Su Career and Technical High School on Friday, October 16, 2020

The school is in medium risk on the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District’s COVID-19 operational zone level and mitigation plan.

