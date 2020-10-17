Advertisement

Caution encouraged during Halloween to help slow spread of COVID-19

By Dave Leval
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -These are scary times at Anchorage’s Party World. It’s also one of the busiest times of the year for the store.

Emily Alsup and Desiree Groom drove all the way from Seward to get Halloween costumes.

“There’s not a lot of options in Seward for this type of stuff,” Groom said.

Customers have plenty of choices available to them at the store. But, Halloween could very well have a different look this year.

“Some of our favorite tradition Halloween activities can be at higher risk for spreading COVID-19,” said Heather Harris, the director of the Anchorage Health Department.

She suggests changing the way candy is given to trick-or-treaters, and if you host a Halloween party, have it outdoors, and keep it to small group of family and friends to again slow the spread of the virus.

“Consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask to insure a good, safe fit,” Harris said. “Also think about one-way options with individually wrapped goodie bags lined up for kids to grab and go at the end of a driveway.”

Party World is also changing the way it does business, including no returns if you wear the costume at home.

“I want to guarantee people this costume has never been pulled over somebody’s face,” said Paul Godwin, the store’s manager. “For the first ever, our fitting rooms are closed for example. We’re doing everything we can to make sure everyone is staying safe.”

“We’re going to do the outdoor trunk-or-treats, where the kids are outdoors, and everyone is distanced in the cars and what not”

Changes to help insure this Halloween remain fun, scary, and most importantly healthy during the pandemic.

