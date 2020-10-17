DHSS reports 204 new cases in Alaska and one new death related to COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One death and 204 new COVID-19 cases have been reported for Saturday’s daily case count by the Department of Health and Social Services. The total number of Alaskans who have died with the disease is now 67.

Saturday marks the 24th consecutive day of the state reporting more than 100 new COVID-19 cases a day.

There are currently 5,277 active cases in Alaska and 6,448 cases marked as recovered and presumed recovered. There have been 368 hospitalizations since the virus has been reported in the state.

Friday’s resident cases were found in these communities:

Anchorage Municipality: 97

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Petersburg Borough: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 9

Nome Census Area: 1

Denali Borough: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 20

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 7

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 24

North Slope Borough: 5

Aleutian West Census Area: 1

Juneau City and Borough: 12

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 6

This story is based off initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

